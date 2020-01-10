Michael Wayne Holeman

Last Updated: January 10, 2020 at 9:47 am

Michael Wayne Holeman, 53, passed from this life to his heavenly home, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Michael was born March 8, 1966, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a 1984 graduate of White County High School. He loved to work and had a strong work ethic. He was the youngest D.J. in White County, starting his work life at the age of 15, at WUCR-AM, in Sparta. Known as “Brad Michaels,” he continued to work with radio through his teen years. He had a fulfilling career in retail management and sales until he was fully disabled by multiple sclerosis (MS). His great joy in the last several years was his calling to love and lead the youth at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ.

Michael never let his struggles or, later in life, his disease (MS) define or limit him. He chose to live by faith in His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who rescued him from the disease of addiction and gave him over 30 years of sobriety. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, in 2005, he chose to lean on his faith as he lost mobility and dealt with other debilitating issues from his MS. While he was confined to a wheel chair these last few years, he was determined to serve with joy and a smile. Michael is now walking and running with Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ozzie Holeman, and a sister Linda Sabaj.

He is survived by his son, Logan Holeman, of Pryor, Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Leslie Cravens, of Sparta; his mother, George Ann Holeman, of Sparta; brother, Mark Holeman and wife Janet, of Franklin; nieces, Colleen and Casey Holeman, of Franklin; and sister, Beverly Logue and husband Bruce, of Merced, California.

A memorial service for Michael will be 6:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 2020, at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ, in Doyle, with Doug Downs officiating. The family will receive friends 5-6:30 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, make memorial donations to Reckless Saints of Nowhere. Please make checks payable to Cumberland Heights Church of Christ for Reckless Saints.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.