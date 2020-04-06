Mildred Ellen Sullivan
Mildred Ellen Sullivan, 77, of Crossville, passed away March 31, 2020, in Murfreesboro.
She was born Sept. 16, 1942, to Mack Cypress and Daisy Hindershot Cypress in Mannington, West Virginia.
No services are scheduled at this time
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
