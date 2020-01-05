Mildred Swindell Alcorn
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 5, 2020 1:16 pm
Mildred Swindell Alcorn, 87 of Sparta, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at Hendersonville Medical Center.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
