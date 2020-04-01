Missing fur baby
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 1, 2020 5:22 am
Russell is missing from his loving home in the Doyle area – Forest Circle. He is so very sweet. If anyone finds Russell, please call (931) 304-4722.
