MooreEyes getting new partner

By Rachel Auberger

The oldest optometric practices in White and Putnam counties recently joined forces to provide what they feel will be the absolute best in full-scope vision and eye health care.

MooreEyes, which has been serving the people of White County for over 60 years, and Mullins Vision, which has been serving the people of Putnam County for nearly 100 years, have merged and are now operating under the name,

Mullins Vision South, at the new MooreEyes location, at 126 E. Bockman Way.

“The team at Mullins Vision and I have the same heart for our patients – and the same understanding

about how we want to practice optometric medicine,” Dr. Shannon Shelley, who will continue as both doctor and partner in this new venture, responded when asked about this monumental decision. “When Dr. Stephen Mullins approached me with this idea, I just knew we could be so much stronger together. I am so thankful to be part of this new team – and to remain totally committed to our MooreEyes family here in White County.”

Shelley, who has been the owner/operator at MooreEyes since 2008, will be joined by the father/son team of Dr. Ralph Mullins and Dr. Stephen Mullins as well as Dr. Deanna Apple. According to Dr. Stephen Mullins, plans include having a doctor at the Sparta facility Monday-Friday.

“Dr. Shelley will be here two days a week, and the rest of us will be here one day each,” Mullins stated and added that future plans could possibly include adding an additional doctor to the staff so there would be two practitioners on site each day.

The doctors released an official statement they feel best describes their mission for Mullins Vision South in Sparta:

“In a world where corporate entities and private equity groups are quickly buying up small-town practices, Mullins Vision South remains committed to the good, faithful work of providing vision and eye health care to our friends and neighbors with the skill expertise and compassion you’ve come to expect from MooreEyes.”

Services will continue to include exams and treatment for both eye health and vision concerns as well as monitoring and treatments for glaucoma and cataract surgery follow ups. The Bockman Way office will continue to provide a variety of quality frames across a wide price range suitable for all patients as well as be able to order lenses and contacts for their customers.