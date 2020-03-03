More interesting things from the Tennessee State Assembly

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) made the news again. She stated that, in her opinion, Pre-K education was unnecessary, and she didn’t think federal funds should be used for these programs. Senator Bowling’s reasoning for this is she firmly believes mothers should stay home with their young children and not get a job until those children are in school, like she did. Senator Bowling is in her early 70’s, and, when she was raising her children, the requirements for entering kindergarten were less stringent than they are in the 21st Century. Today, kindergarten is more like the first grade when Baby Boomers and their children started school. Senator Bowling was very defensive when reporters asked her directly about her comments. Once again, she used the excuse that her comments were taken out of context as she repeated them verbatim for the reporters. News commentators and the public expressed concern about her lack of understanding and knowledge of today’s economy in Tennessee and how many mothers do not have the luxury of being full-time stay at home moms due to being single mothers, through death or divorce; low wages for both parents; or even the fact that some mothers and fathers may have spouses serving in the military and are away from home. I would suggest the senator’s staff start giving her a report on the level of skills needed for a child entering kindergarten. I find it amazing this woman’s bio shows she was a school teacher at one time.

On Jan. 17, 2020, Senator Sara Kyle (D-District 30) introduced SB1724. On Jan. 27, 2020, Representative London Lamar (D-District 91) introduced HB1921. Their bills requested exemption for feminine hygiene products from sales tax during the annual sales tax holiday – Amending TCA Title 67, Chapter 6. These bills probably would have gone on their merry way through the process and more than likely would have passed. Unfortunately, Senator Joey Hensley (R-District 28) objected because he was worried this would lead to “out-of-control tampon-buying.” He was concerned, not only about females going nuts buying tax-free feminine hygiene products, he was deeply upset about the loss of tax revenue for Tennessee. When I first heard his comments, I thought the proposed bill was trying to make all feminine hygiene products tax-free throughout the year and maybe he did have a righteous concern about the reduction in tax revenues. Yet, when I realized it would only affect sales on the tax-free weekend, my first thought was not printable. I laughed when I heard him talking about women buying boxes and boxes of these items and hoarding them.

First of all, there is a limit on the quantity of specific items and a cost limit on those items that you are allowed to purchase “tax free” during the one week-end a year in the state of Tennessee. Instead of spouting ridiculous ideas, why wouldn’t he propose a quantity and/or a cost limit on those products? According to the AP, Tennesseans spend about $10 a month on these products. Even if the limit of $100 during the tax-free weekend, it would probably be out of reach for most women to be able to spend that much money at one time. Either way, it seems to be one more example of some of the silliness happening in our State Assembly.

Earlier in February, two Republicans, Representative Ron Travis, (R-Dayton) and Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) filed a bill to expand Medicaid in Tennessee. They used former Governor Bill Haslam’s proposal as the basis for their bill. If the State Assembly passed this legislation, Gov. Bill Lee would have 180 days to submit a waiver amendment to federal officials and seek “medical assistance coverage for the same population groups and services as the Insure Tennessee proposal.” Bipartisanship would be essential to pass this bill, and I, along with many other Tennesseans, hope our elected legislators are finally seeing the damage being done to our citizens who have no health insurance and for those in rural areas watching helplessly as more rural hospitals have closed or are on the verge of closing.

There are more issues coming our way via the State Assembly that are really “head scratchers.” I only have room to highlight two more.

The new proposals regarding public libraries are based on what Republican lawmakers in Missouri have tried. Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) has sponsored SB2896 and Representative Andy Holt (R-Dresden) has sponsored HB2721. Their bills propose to seek parental oversight boards for every public library in the state. The purpose of those boards would be to make the final determination “on whether or not sexual materials are age-appropriate.” For a political party that prides itself on smaller government, the details of how these oversight boards will be formed and function are rather intricate and subjective. If librarians do not follow the board’s recommendations, they can be charged with a misdemeanor violation and fined. What will be next, book burnings? This board will also determine what kinds of programs the library can put on for children and adults. In other words, these boards will be censorship boards based on prejudices and ignorance.

In other news, on Feb. 10, 2020, Leroy Farris, the Training and Event Coordinator for Franklin Range, in Franklin, Tennessee, wrote an op-ed in The Tennessean. He wrote that he, along with a group of firearms instructors, were against the bill that removed live training requirements previously needed to obtain a gun permit. Now, he is even more concerned with our legislators wanting to remove the permit system entirely. I was glad to see that Mr. Farris’s research showed 93 percent of Tennessee’s voters support requirements for gun permits to carry a loaded handgun in public.

It seems like the most logical and common-sense thing to do in order for someone to own a handgun. Police and military personnel must be trained and certified to handle weapons. Why wouldn’t the public need to meet the same or similar requirements?