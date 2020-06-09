Morris Chadwick “Chad” Gaffin

Morris Chadwick “Chad” Gaffin, 81, passed away May 24, 2020, in Reno, Nevada, of acute leukemia. He had been a resident of Carson Valley Senior Living facility, in Gardnerville, Nevada, since January 2016.

Mr. Gaffin was born May 23, 1939, in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee, to Luke Morris Gaffin and Anna Christine Horn Gaffin as the eldest of their two sons. He graduated from White County High School, in 1957, and then received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Tennessee Tech University, in 1962. He served as an active-duty artillery officer in the U.S. Army, in Hanau, Germany, for three years, before beginning a 30-year career in the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a scout executive in Middle Tennessee and Southern Mississippi and then as a National and World Jamboree Administrator at the BSA national office, in Irving, Texas. He eventually became the Council Executive for Northwest Texas Council, in Wichita Falls, Texas 1987-1993.

Mr. Gaffin was a beloved father, a lover of nature and all things outdoors, a tennis enthusiast, and a devout Christian.

He is survived by his three children, David Gaffin, Robert Gaffin, Britta Swanson; four grandchildren, Luke, Erik, Emmalyn, Ethan; and his brother, Donald.

A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m., Aug. 1, 2020, at High Funeral Home Chapel, in McMinnville. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.

