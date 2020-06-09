Sparta Live

Morris Chadwick “Chad” Gaffin

Posted By | June 9, 2020 8:01 am

Morris Chadwick “Chad” Gaffin, 81, passed away May 24, 2020, in Reno, Nevada, of acute leukemia. He had been a resident of Carson Valley Senior Living facility, in Gardnerville, Nevada, since January 2016.

Mr. Gaffin was born May 23, 1939, in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee, to Luke Morris Gaffin and Anna Christine Horn Gaffin as the eldest of their two sons. He graduated from White County High School, in 1957,  and then received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Tennessee Tech University, in 1962. He served as an active-duty artillery officer in the U.S. Army, in Hanau, Germany, for three years, before beginning a 30-year career in the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a scout executive in Middle Tennessee and Southern Mississippi and then as a National and World Jamboree Administrator at the BSA national office, in Irving, Texas. He eventually became the Council Executive for Northwest Texas Council, in Wichita Falls, Texas 1987-1993.

Mr. Gaffin was a beloved father, a lover of nature and all things outdoors, a tennis enthusiast, and a devout Christian.

He is survived by his three children, David Gaffin, Robert Gaffin, Britta Swanson; four grandchildren, Luke, Erik, Emmalyn, Ethan;  and his brother, Donald.

A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m., Aug. 1, 2020, at High Funeral Home Chapel, in McMinnville.  There will be no visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.

High Funeral Home, in McMinnville, is in charge of arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

face mask: n95 3m masks van helsing face mask n95 mask smoke protection best dust mask with filters do n95 masks protect against meningitis n95 respiratori mask face masks of skyrim is n95 mask medical grade face mask mixing kit wear face mask when you have a cold face chain mask dark vampire fnaf surgical mask face mask hypebeast powermask air supplied dust mask justin tuck face mask sunset medical zzz style full face mask 3d art of wolf face mask template 3m 4277 respirator face mask how to make tumeric face mask painters respirator mask 3m 6001 disposable pepper spray mask will 3m filters fit on north mask disposable surgical dust masks multi purpose dust mask 3m half mask slides under chin cotton surgical mask trend amazon medical face mask antiviral disposable breathing masks for dust best 3m mask for woodworking usa made dust mask best mask for silica dust plastic upper half face masks black surgical mask houstib respirator hood mask does a surgical mask protect you surgical scrub hats and mask elvex dust mask resmed airfit f30 full face mask review how good are concor dust mask medical face protector mask jack of the dust skull mask purple ribbon disposable face masks japanese boy with surgical mask amazon 3m mask with filter landscaping dust mask tactical respirator half mask patterned surgical mask lens covers 3m 6885 for face mask respirator mask for what are 3m mask made of surgical mask to clean ferret cage medical face mask oxygen yellow dust face mask matcha green tea face mask for acne

vape: vape flavor ban light up box mod dry herb vape tank royal e cigarette mflb vape best vape juice 2018 reddit hammer vape voopoo brand ecigs nectar bee vape pen troubleshooting aio mods mbv vape vape juice in a fog machine vape health problems vapor life cbd vape cartridge 510 uwell blocks squonk review mike vapes godfather vapes alpha vapes the dude green wave vape remedy vapor 3m 6001 organic vapor cartridge jam monster blueberry vapor alley vape juice sampler vapor cigarette battery best menthol vape small ecig mods cheap eliquids ecig mod chips e cigarette ebay disposable e cigarette new coil right same coil left china e cigarette distributors not getting a good flavor on a new coil ecig vaping with vic thc vape juice drug test is it safe to vaping how much are mods cbd vaping juice gelato vape cartridge vaping site professional vape what is a mechanical mod vape aroma vape tfv12 kit oil for e cigarette vaporesso luxe 220w tc box mod smok tfv8 baby q2 coil uwell crown 3 disassembly crown subtank by uwell uwell crown iv checkmate smok al85 settings green uwell nunchaku kit 1000 mg cbd vape oil

weight loss: effexor and weight loss almased weight loss weight loss shake recipes do green tea pills work for weight loss newest weight loss medication rapid tone weight loss ingredients weight loss green tea diet pills on the market high carb diet weight loss wallis currie wood weight loss weight loss clinics memphis tn apple cider vinegar pills diet works yoga poses to loss weight viibryd and weight loss best tea detox weight loss weight loss drops hcg colon cleanse and weight loss probiotic pills and weight loss wellbutrin xl 300 mg weight loss fruits and vegetables for weight loss metamucil reviews weight loss bliss weight loss midwest weight loss carolina weight loss institute dramatic weight loss center sanavita diet pills wendy williams shocking weight loss top 10 diet pills 2017 weight loss clinic dothan al original jadera diet pills for sale work weight loss challenge weight loss pills boots best fitness and weight loss apps excel advanced weight loss weight loss programs with food best water pills for weight loss weight loss pills models use walking 6 miles a day weight loss weight loss pills prescriptions lipotrin diet pills where to buy velocity weight loss pills best 30 day weight loss plan powerful diet pills zeal weight loss which is the best diet pills supplements to take for weight loss diet pills blood pressure best results weight loss pills www alli diet pills com plastic wrap weight loss recipe diet pills thyroid problem diet plan with exercise for weight loss botanical pills to lose weight vicks weight loss

male enhancement: what will viagra do massage short pump does masterbaiting make your penis smaller disease that causes decreased sex drive cost of penis lengthening surgery men who lose sex drive after marriage information on penis pumps male low sex drive penis growth machine my sex drive is higher than my girlfriend and it makes me feel differently dick pics how does diabetes affect your sex drive rocky pills bob druy penis enlargement i wanna last longer in bed yohimbine hcl libido unleash the beast male enhancement can doctors report you for drug use forte male enhancement sex drive after frenuloplasty the best and cheapest male enhancement viagra for men amazon sgs approved male enhancement pills best pills for bigger penis median penis size sex capsule for men enlarge pennis exercises manufacture of vigrx plus affordable penis enlargement castle megastore anchorage ed pills silicone sleeve penis enlargement viagra cialis which is better magic penis growth blowjob men sex pills is masturbation bad for penis growth how much viagra can you bring back from rocky point pennywise selling penis pills tamsulosin side effects impotence sudden lost of sex drive male best product for penis enlargement what to do when your partner has a lower sex drive how to build testosterone fast when a guy takes hydrocodone does it affect his sex drive strss sex drive teen boys measure cocks while on viagra vids what is max dose of viagra commercial for generic viagra in charlotte nc sister gives brother viagra what is a viagra pill used for rock it man when will viagra take effect how do you make your penis get bigger the brook sexual health how many mg of viagra do i need

exam: Pass the 650-754 Vce , Prep4sure 640-878 Test Engine With Low Price, 100% Success Rate 642-035 Prep Guide Sale, Buy 650-125 Exam Sample Questions On Store, Sale Latest Release 642-681 Exam Dump Covers All Key Points, Most Important 500-451 New Questions Is Updated Daily, 100% Pass Guarantee JK0-604 Pdf Exam Sale, Prepare for the CWSP-205 Ebook Pdf On Store, Test-inside E20-580 Exam Preparation With Low Price, Latest EE0-400 Practice Exam Are Based On The Real Exam, Latest Updated C9510-669 Vce Covers All Key Points, Provides HP0-S42 Brain Dumps For Download, Download Latest HP2-Q01 Braindump Pdf Is The Best Material, Free Download Real HP2-B80 Test Software With New Discount, Sale C2010-590 Practice Is Updated Daily, Most Important LOT-958 Exam Is The Best Material, High Success Rate 000-528 Certification Exam With Accurate Answers, Most Popular HP0-S19 Braindump Online Sale, Testkingdump 070-568 Training Guaranteed Success, To Pass Your Exam 70-270 Exam Book Is What You Need To Take, Pass the MB2-631 Guide On Sale, New Updated 70-553 Exam Paper Guaranteed Success, 100% Pass Guaranteed or Full Refund 010-001 Study Guide Pdf Are The Best Materials, Examcollection 920-119 Real Exam Questions On Sale, Reliable and Professional CX-310-811 Practice Exam Pdf For All Candidates From All Over The World, Recenty Updated SR0-101 Simulation Questions with PDF and VCE Engine, Reliable and Professional 510-401 Training Guide With New Discount,

cbd oil: cheapest cbd oil suth cbd cbd and adderall smoke cbd oil cbd name mct oil for cbd is cbd legal in north dakota dosage of cbd oil for cats is cbd oil legal in tn 2018 earth science tech cbd cbd clinic massage oil cbd estrogen pure cbd vapors coupon code does cbd oil make your urine smell cbd oil anally rm 10 ultra cancer the best quality cbd oil green mountain cbd capsules cbd strain for anxiety king canine cbd luce farm cbd review limited evidence definition cbd cell regeneration cbd oil worms in puppies topical medical definition how to make mcdonalds definition for occur we r cbd buy cannabinoid oil lunch places in sydney cbd tob control does cbd kill cancer oromucosal definition define ameloriate soda doping side effects how to make sour diesel cbd oil massage lisbon cbd oil facts 2018 hookah case medicinal hemp oil cbd where to buy best vaporizers for cbd oil charlottes web cbd discount insomnia cbd oil cbd vape pen benefits hempzilla cbd oil cbd oil stress amazon full spectrum cbd oil cbd oil depressant jaydens juice cbd oil from israel cbd laws in indiana nutiva help oil cbd content mac cosmetics melbourne cbd best rated vape cbd oil cbd nuggets