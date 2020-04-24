Motlow “Career in a Year” program provides fast track to high-wage opportunities in several fields

Job seekers who are exploring new career opportunities may find the Motlow “Career in a Year” program the quickest and most feasible route to high-wage, high-demand employment.

Not all careers require a two or four-year degree. Motlow’s “Career in a Year” initiative promotes several career and technical education programs that train students in a year or less.

“The ‘Career in a Year’ concept supports individuals who are looking to explore, create, or build a new profession in a short period of time,” said Melody Edmonds, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs. “We offer a variety of one-year certificate programs that can provide the right path for any of these motivations.”

Adult learners age 25 and older can use the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship to attend Motlow tuition-free.

Motlow has seven certificate programs that provide attractive one-year options:

•Mechatronics

Career options include: Industrial maintenance technician, engineering technician, manufacturing technology technician and product design technician.

•Paramedic

Career options include: Emergency 911 services, hospitals, ambulance services, fire departments, private industry paramedic and flight paramedic.

•Supply Chain Management

Career options include: automotive OEM’s, automotive suppliers, consumer products companies, healthcare industry, transportation and warehousing.

•Emergency Medical Technician

Career options include: Emergency 911 services, hospitals, ambulance services, fire departments, private industry paramedic and flight paramedic.

•Emergency Medical Technician Advanced

Career options include: Emergency 911 services, hospitals, ambulance services, fire departments, private industry paramedic and flight paramedic.

•Early Childhood Education Technical

Career options include: teacher’s aide, childcare professional, private childcare, pre-K assistant and daycare worker.

•Customer Service

Career options include: banking, healthcare, retail, entrepreneurial industries and call center.

For more information about the Motlow “Career in a Year” program go to mscc.edu/careerinayear or contact the Motlow Admissions Office at (931) 393-1520 or email admissions@mscc.edu.