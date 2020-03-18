Motlow increases pandemic status

(March 17, 2020) – Motlow State announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., it is moving to Pandemic Alert Level III. Decreasing human-to-human exposure to, and preventing the spread of, the Covid-19 Coronavirus serves as the chief goal of the decision. The college must do all it can to protect the health and safety of the faculty and staff needed to ensure the progression of student academic success. Therefore, Motlow is compelled to observe state and national guidelines informed by organizations such as the Tennessee Department of Health, Center for Disease and Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

What does this mean for students?

The primary message for students is that the college is still operating but has moved to online-only status. Students are not allowed on campus. All campus buildings are closed to non-essential staff, and the student services that continue are now offered online as well.

How can students get help?

There are a variety of resources and staff available to students via teleconference, email, virtual meetings, new helpful webpages, and more-detailed instructions in D2L. Students can access Motlow libraries online. Students and families should watch social media, Motlow’s homepage, and student email for useful tools, links, and checklists that will be published later this week.

When do classes start back at Motlow?

Classes will resume in an online-only format this Monday, March 23. All students will continue with their existing class schedule. Classes will continue to be taught with the original instructor of record. Students will log-on to D2L Monday morning, and classes will resume.

What is D2L?

D2L is short for Desire2Learn. It is a web-based gateway that connects students to the online version of their classes. D2L is where Motlow students learn about their assignments, listen/read lessons, communicate with classmates, and upload their classwork.

For status and information updates concerning the Coronavirus pandemic and Motlow, visit Motlow.com/Coronavirus.