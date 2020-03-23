Mountain Sno & Salads to Go hours, curb side service offered

Last Updated: March 23, 2020 at 2:05 pm

From Mountain Sno & Salads to Go

In the days ahead, we want to be here for our customers. Because of the statewide mandate that no restaurant may serve dine-in customers, our lobby will be closed. However, we will offer curb side and drive-thru service for salads or sandwiches 11-5 Monday-Friday. Call ahead at (931) 837-7669 to order, and we will have it ready for you at the drive-thru. You can also drive up front, we will come out, take your order, make it, and bring it back to you in the comfort of your car.

Don’t forget that we are still serving Mountain Snos as well through the drive-thru Monday- Saturday 11-6.

Please support local businesses as we all try to get through this hard time.