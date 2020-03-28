Moving home causes excitement

(Above) Photo by GREG VINSON - (Below) Photos by DE ROBERTS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to De Roberts, SpartaLive.com’s roving reporter, Sparta had a little excitement, on March 27, when a home was being moved by a transport company and was reportedly coming down Bon Air Mountain on the wrong side of the highway but then was able to get back on the right side. Apparently, at some point, tree limbs were broken as the home was being moved. The home was escorted by emergency services vehicles and eventually was parked in the old Mallory Timers parking lot.