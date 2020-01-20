Moving the comma

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint church

There was a Charlie Brown cartoon that showed Charlie Brown shooting a bow and arrow. He would shoot the arrow into the fence then walk over and paint a circle around the arrow. He would do this each time he shot, and, as you can imagine, the fence was dotted with red circles. Linus asked him what he was doing, and, after explaining his technique, Linus proceeded to tell him that he was doing it wrong and that he was supposed to shoot at a single target, in which Charlie Brown replied, “Yes, but when I do it my way, I almost never miss.”

Now, in life, we don’t have the luxury of moving the target all the time, but we do have the power to move the comma where our battles are concerned. Let me explain, for most of the Christian population. We seem to have in our minds that our battles are too large, and our God too small. We seemingly live in a “woe is me” society. In the Old Testament book of 2 Chronicles, a three-headed army was coming after king Jehoshaphat and the kingdom of Judah. The armies coming against them were larger and fierce enough to cause fear in the king, but he did something in the face of annihilation that moved the comma for Judah. He pulled a “Charlie Brown circle drawing tactic” that changed the tide of the attack for them. He prayed and fasted and called the people to do the same. This is what’s meant when we sing the words to the song, “This is how I fight my battles.” An enemy was coming to kill them. They were drawing closer by the day. The king and the people fasted and prayed and God spoke, “You will have victory, you will not even have to fight, the battle is mine, but the victory is yours.”

However, notice in verse 16 that all of this is going to be happening tomorrow. That’s how close the enemy is. Your battle and your victory are closer than you think and usually tied together. Now what God did was to allow the king to move the comma. God rushed in, turned the armies against one another, and they destroyed each other in their confusion.

Let’s look at another scripture that illuminates the pathway for victory, Isaiah 59:19. When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him. Now, it is important to notice a few things concerning this scripture. The enemy is coming, God is our source of victory, he will fight our battles, and it’s OK to move the comma. You see, the original Old Testament text was written in Hebrew and did not use vowels or punctuations. So, if God never wrote in punctuations and we are allowed to move the comma, then the way we view our battle is drastically changed. The enemy no longer has the power of the flood, The Lord does! Yes the enemy may get close but “like a flood, the Lord will lift up a standard against him.”

Now I’m not adding or taking away from the scripture. I’m simply interpreting this passage the way I think it was intended to empower the reader. It’s time to stop thinking small where the Lord is concerned and shift the small abilities to the enemy camp. You may have a loved one sick or suffering from addiction or you need a spirit of peace in your life. If we always see the enemy as a flood, we will never view God as an overwhelming standard.

We’re not altering scripture; we’re just changing the way we view the battle. Jehoshaphat prayed and fasted for deliverance, yet he received a plunder. I think he would have settled for deliverance, but God always gives more than we imagined. King Jo saw the Lord as the mighty flood against the enemy, and God gave them three days to gather the spoils from a battle he didn’t even fight. That looks like a flood to me. It’s time to move the comma when we think of our Jesus relationship. Stop thinking small and start believing big!

