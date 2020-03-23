MTNG Utility District message

The health and safety of our workforce, customers, and communities is our top priority as the impact of the Covid-19 virus continues to be felt around the world. Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District remains committed to providing highly responsive service to our customers and our communities. Safeguarding the health of our employees is the first step in maintaining our operations and meeting the needs of the communities that we serve.

Safety related calls will be handled per our normal operating procedures. However, we ask for all customers to cooperate and to let us know if any individual within the home or business is ill, so that our personnel can be prepared when responding to the call.

Effective Monday, March 23, our lobbies and showrooms are closed to public traffic until further notice. As always, our office phone numbers will connect our personnel to critical calls 24-hours a day. Our office personnel are available to assist you by phone or at our drive-up windows during our normal 8 am – 5 pm office hours.

Bills can be paid at our office drop-boxes or drive-up windows, as well as through the mail, over the phone, or electronically. If you do not already participate, please consider signing up for one of our electronic bill payment options. This process can be handled via our website www.MTNG.com or by calling your local office.

We will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as state and local governmental agencies. As the situation continues to evolve, we will revise plans and make the necessary decisions to ensure the safety and health of our workforce while trying to minimize the disruption for our customers.

At this time, we have the following measures in place, so that we can focus on our core mission to provide safe and reliable natural gas service:

Suspend and reschedule non-critical appliance installs

Suspend meter change-out program

Test and ensure our capabilities to continue operations remotely

Restrict travel

Cancel training classes and meetings

These changes are not made lightly, and we recognize how these temporary modifications in operations could impact families. We will work through this together, and we ask for your patience.

If additional limitations or restrictions are mandated by federal or state authorities, we will comply with all guidelines and restrictions while trying to minimize the impact to customers. We will continue to monitor this situation daily and provide updates as quickly as possible.