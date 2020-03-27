MTNG will temporarily suspend turn-offs for non-payment and late fees on natural gas bills

(March 27, 2020) – Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District (MTNG) remains committed to providing highly responsive service to our customers and communities in twenty-two Tennessee counties. We understand the COVID-19 emergency could have long range economic impact on everyone. As such, MTNG has voluntarily issued a temporary suspension of ALL disconnections for non-payment of natural gas bills and has also temporarily suspended the assessment of late fees on natural gas bills not paid by the “due date.” If your job or business has been impacted by this pandemic, your MTNG natural gas bill is one less thing you need to worry about right now. Simply contact your local MTNG office for arrangements or questions about your bill. We will continue to work with each of our impacted customers to set up payment plans that work for their unique circumstances. It is simply the right thing to do.

We ask those who are blessed with the ability to continue paying their natural gas bills in a timely manner to please continue to do so. With everyone working together, we will get through this and keep our community strong.

To all of our customers, thank you for your business. While our offices are temporarily closed to public traffic in the interest of community safety, our drive-up windows, drop boxes, and phone lines remain available to serve our customers. Information on COVID-19, paying bills electronically, and more can be found on our website at www.mtng.com. As always, we respond to critical calls 24 hours a day. We are here to bring you the comfort and convenience of natural gas; safely, economically, and responsibly. We stand with you.