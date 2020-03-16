Mule Day in Columbia is cancelled

City, County, EMA, Maury Regional, and Bridle and Saddle Club reach joint decision to cancel Mule Day 2020

Columbia, Tn (March 16, 2020) – In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state government regarding COVID-19, Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club, the organizers for the annual Mule Day celebration and parade, along with the City of Columbia and Maury County government have made a joint, vital decision to cancel this year’s Mule Day April 2nd-5th. City leaders, department heads, EMA, Maury Regional Health and city and county health officials have convened collectively to make this decision. The CDC is urging people across the U.S. to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks to try to contain the virus to help protect our community as a whole, while maintaining a low-risk environment for exposure.

“Mule Day is one of the events that makes Columbia so special. It has helped provide a positive identity and reputation for our city and attracts visitors from across the globe. The decision to cancel this year’s Mule Day was not taken lightly. It was made after serious deliberation, intergovernmental cooperation and communication, and reliance on federal guidance. I am confident that Mule Day is an event that can survive a one-year hiatus. And, I am equally confident that our community will rally in support of Mule Day and all other organizations who are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Mayor Chaz Molder.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles stated, “I want to thank the Mule Day Committee and the City of Columbia for being such willing partners as we have discussed the potential cancellation of Mule Day this year. Given the recent guidelines from the CDC and under advisement of the Governor’s Office, the cancellation of all events over 50 people for the next 8 weeks is the best course of action to ensure public health and safety. My hope is that we will be able to reschedule Mule Day at some point in the future and I along with the County will do what we can to explore those possibilities. Also, everyone should know that the county, cities, Maury Regional and the County Health Department are all working closely together to manage the evolving situation that is COVID-19 and we are all committed to being transparent with information as it develops.”

“While we are all saddened by the decision to cancel Mule Day, we understand it was the only decision. We appreciate our governmental partners who assisted us in this process. Our concern for the health and safety of those who support Mule Day is our top priority,” said Mule Day Representative Mandy Mills.

The Mule Day Committee will meet over the next several days to discuss next steps and the possibility of rescheduling certain events. Any questions regarding these issues should be directed to the Mule Day Office at (931) 381-9557 or info@muleday.com<mailto:info@muleday.com>.