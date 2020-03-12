Multi-family yard sale
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 8:37 am
Sparta Civic Center
Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Clothes, toys, bath & body works,
Nike stuff, purses, pallet hems, and camping items
