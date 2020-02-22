Myrtle Lucile Cunningham Lee
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 22, 2020 7:43 am
Myrtle Lucile Cunningham Lee, 98, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 24, 2020, at Hampton’s Cross-roads Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Cunningham Cemetery. The family will receive 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 24, at the church. The Rev. Bobby Moore and the Rev. Maston Jackson will officiate.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John Vance Lee, of Sparta, and a daughter, Linda Kay Fisher and husband John, of Detroit, Michigan.
Complete obituary will be available after noon, on Saturday.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.