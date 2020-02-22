Myrtle Lucile Cunningham Lee

Myrtle Lucile Cunningham Lee, 98, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 24, 2020, at Hampton’s Cross-roads Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Cunningham Cemetery. The family will receive 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 24, at the church. The Rev. Bobby Moore and the Rev. Maston Jackson will officiate.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, John Vance Lee, of Sparta, and a daughter, Linda Kay Fisher and husband John, of Detroit, Michigan.

Complete obituary will be available after noon, on Saturday.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.