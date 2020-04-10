Nancy Drew book series celebrating 90th anniversary in 2020

Photo by DANA GORTER

This year celebrates the 90th anniversary of the beloved Nancy Drew book series. We are looking for memories from people who read the books and/or collected the books. Also, we would like a photo of your books (if you still have them), and we want you in the photo, too! Rachel, our fantastic writer for The Expositor/SpartaLive, will be composing a story that will be published April 27. We want to include your photo with this story. Deadline to submit the photos and memories is 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 15. You can post them here or email them to kim@spartalive.com. Let the fun begin!