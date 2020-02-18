Nancy Drew book series celebrating 90th anniversary in 2020
Posted By | February 18, 2020 11:58 am
Photo by DANA GORTER
Send us your memories and photos
This year celebrates the 90th anniversary of the beloved Nancy Drew book series. We are looking for memories from people who read the books and/or collected the books. Also, we would like a photo of your books (if you still have them), and we want you in the photo, too! Rachel, our fantastic writer for The Expositor/SpartaLive, will be composing a story that will be published April 27. We want to include your photo with this story. Deadline to submit the photos and memories is 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 15. You can post them here or email them to kim@spartalive.com. Let the fun begin!
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.