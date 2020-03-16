Sparta Live

Nashville Symphony suspends all performances through March 31 

Posted By | March 16, 2020 1:33 pm

Additional dates in April and May to be Rescheduled  

In response to mounting concern about the spread of COVID-19, the Nashville Symphony has suspended all ticketed performances at Schermerhorn Symphony Center through March 31. These include:  

March 19-21: Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony 

March 22: Kool & the Gang 

March 24: Judy Collins with the Nashville Symphony 

March 26-28: Disco Fever with the Nashville Symphony 

In addition, the following presentation events at Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be postponed:  

April 3: Terry Fator 

April 5: Christopher Cross 

April 26: An Evening with The Monkees 

May 12: An Intimate Evening with David Foster 

The Nashville Symphony is actively working to reschedule all above-listed performances and will communicate updates to ticketholders as they are available.  

The Symphony is closely monitoring guidelines from city, state and federal officials regarding public events, and will continue posting updates via social media and online at NashvilleSymphony.org/coronavirus 

Ticketholders may email response@nashvillesymphony.org or call the Schermerhorn Box Office at 615.687.6400 with questions. Email is strongly preferred, as a high volume of calls may result in extended wait times. 

