Nashville Symphony suspends all performances through March 31
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 16, 2020 1:33 pm
Additional dates in April and May to be Rescheduled
In response to mounting concern about the spread of COVID-19, the Nashville Symphony has suspended all ticketed performances at Schermerhorn Symphony Center through March 31. These include:
March 19-21: Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony
March 22: Kool & the Gang
March 24: Judy Collins with the Nashville Symphony
March 26-28: Disco Fever with the Nashville Symphony
In addition, the following presentation events at Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be postponed:
April 3: Terry Fator
April 5: Christopher Cross
April 26: An Evening with The Monkees
May 12: An Intimate Evening with David Foster
The Nashville Symphony is actively working to reschedule all above-listed performances and will communicate updates to ticketholders as they are available.
The Symphony is closely monitoring guidelines from city, state and federal officials regarding public events, and will continue posting updates via social media and online at NashvilleSymphony.org/coronavirus.
Ticketholders may email response@nashvillesymphony.org or call the Schermerhorn Box Office at 615.687.6400 with questions. Email is strongly preferred, as a high volume of calls may result in extended wait times.
