Natalie Nichole Gipson
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 28, 2020 5:29 am
Natalie Nichole Gipson, 37, of Walling, passed away May 19, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 30, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the daughter of Mark Grayson and Deborah Peercy Cook.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
