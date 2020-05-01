National Day of Prayer
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 1, 2020
Last Updated: May 1, 2020 at 9:14 am
National Day of Prayer will be observed, on May 7, beginning at 11 a.m., at White County Courthouse. Several ministers in the area will be leading prayer for our country/state/county. Every minister in the community, as well as the public, are invited to attend. State Senator Paul Bailey, of White County, will provide an update on current events. Tracy Lowery will sing the National Anthem.
