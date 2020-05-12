National Day of Prayer observed

By Rachel Auberger

White County observed the National Day of Prayer as city and county officials, local pastors, and members of the community gathered at the courthouse, on May 7, 2020.

The event, organized by church members and members of the community, began with Chris Howard, pastor of Life Church Sparta Campus, welcoming the assembly and introducing State Senator Paul Bailey who was present to provide some opening remarks.

“Our Founding Fathers believed prayer should be the foundation in forming a new nation,” Bailey said as he talked about the 1775 Continental Congress praying and asking God for guidance in setting the guidelines for the new nation. “The Declaration of Independence clearly reveals the fact that America was founded upon Judeo Christian principles. In the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers acknowledged God as the source of our rights. They understood that the role of government was to protect the inalienable rights that come from our creator: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

During the half hour that residents of the White County community, along with city, county, and state officials, gathered on the lawn and walkway surrounding the courthouse at the center of Liberty Square, area pastors led the group in prayer.

Gary Gardenhire Jr., of Roberts Street Church of Christ, offered up an opening prayer following Bailey’s speech. Rudy Oaks, Sparta First Free Will Baptist Church, led the group in praying for guidance for national, state, and local authorities as they make decisions for the American people as well as for police, first responders, 911, emergency management agencies, doctors, nurses, and medical professionals as they navigate through unprecedented times. Jamie McCormack, pastor at the Sparta Church of the Nazarene, prayed for unity and peace across both the community and the nation, and Drew Eastes, with North Sparta Church of God, led the group in a prayer of both gratitude and praise.

Several other area clergy were in attendance as were Sparta City Mayor Jeff Young, White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, State Representative Paul Sherrell, City Police Chief Doug Goff, White County Sheriff Steve Page, Sparta Fire Chief Kirk Young, and other elected officials and city employees.

As well as prayers, the crowd was led in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag by a White County Boy Scout troop, followed by Tracey Vaughn Lowery singing the national anthem. Before the program was concluded, the Singing Believers, which included Steve Page and Wendel Judkins, asked the assembly to join them in the singing of the traditional hymn “How Great Thou Art.”

The first Thursday of May has been designated as the National Day of Prayer since President Ronald Reagan amended the law, originally signed by President Harry Truman, on April 17, 1952, asking people to “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”