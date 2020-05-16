National Guard flyover salutes healthcare workers

Last Updated: May 16, 2020 at 6:30 am

By Rachel Auberger

The Tennessee National Guard conducted a salute to healthcare workers during National Nurses Week as they conducted flyovers across the state, including one at White County’s Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital.

The flyovers, which were conducted by both A C-17 from the 164th Air Lift Wing out of Memphis and a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing out of Knoxville, on May 12, were to show appreciation for the sacrifices of healthcare workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“These aircraft will fly over major cities and hospitals as they make their way across the state,” Tennessee National Guard posted on Facebook. “Anyone living in and around the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville should see and hear the aircraft. We encourage everyone to follow their governments’ guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups.”

Staff at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, on Sewell Drive, as well as staff from the offices, medical practices, and clinics nearby, took a break for just a minute as they stepped outside to observe the tribute as the KC-135 plane passed overhead at approximately 1:01 p.m. as it continued on toward Cumberland County and then to Roane County.

“This is for all the hospitals, health departments, clinics, doctors, nurses, EMS, law enforcement, first responders, and everyone that is working to keep us safe,” White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said and expressed his appreciation in the acknowledgement and tribute for those who are working every day to keep the community safe and well.