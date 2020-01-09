National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Jan. 9
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 9, 2020 6:59 am
Across the country on Jan. 9, each year, citizens take the lead to show support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law Enforcement Officers of every rank and file have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. From The Expositor and SpartaLive.com, thank you for your service.
