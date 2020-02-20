NCAA grant to help student-athletes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Paradis, Tech’s director of sports nutrition, speaks to the Golden Eagles Softball team about nutrition.

A healthy diet and mental state are important for student-athletes to perform at optimal levels and the director of sports nutrition at Tennessee Tech is working hard to make sure those athletes have access to all of it.

Anthony Paradis, Tech’s first director of sports nutrition, along with three other colleagues, recently received funding through the NCAA Innovations in Research and Practice Grant Program.

“Last year, I did a pilot test of a nutrition and mental health course that was open to all student-athletes,” Paradis said. “It is being re-designed this year with a strong mental health component.”

This grant will be a way to incentivize student athletes for completing a course.

There are roughly 300 student-athletes on Tech’s campus, many of whom have seen a difference with his guidance.

The funding, in the amount of $20,000, will take an integrated and intentional approach to supporting student-athletes’ daily nutritional habits and mental health practices. Incorporating 10 training modules and a rigorous evaluation component, the purpose of this program is to combine the topics of nutrition and mental wellness into an online class series called “Food for Thought (FFT) for student-athletes” that will teach student athletes best practices in wellness and nutrition and offer a wide range of resources that will be accessible to other universities interested in adopting it.”

Paradis and his team, including Samantha Hutson, Holly Anthony and Bedelia Russell, are among five teams who were awarded a grant.

“I am also the only project director without a Ph.D. to receive funding,” he said.

NCAA Innovations in Research and Practice Grant program supports research and data-driven pilot projects designed to enhance student athlete psychosocial well-being and mental health. Research projects may include managing transitions, identity development, stress management, substance use, bystander intervention, cultivating healthy relationships, career exploration and sport exit strategies.

Funded projects must demonstrate potential to result in campus-level programming that can positively impact the well-being of NCAA student-athletes.

A panel that reviewed the 66 proposals and selected the grant awardees represented all three NCAA divisions and was composed of athletics administrators, coaches, scholars, current student athletes, two mental health clinicians, a student affairs professional and a faculty athletics representatives.

The teams will present their findings in January at the NCAA convention in Washington.

