Neighbors donating blood
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 3, 2020 12:30 pm
The community has rallied to help their neighbors after a tornado touched down in Putnam County/Cookeville, in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020, leaving countless people injured and a death toll now listed at approximately 20. This photo shows individuals who are waiting at Blood Assurance, in Cookeville, to donate blood to help those who were injured. (Photo by GERALD ALLISON)
