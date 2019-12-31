New laws will go into effect Jan. 1

Several new laws will be effective, on Jan. 1, 2020, some of which are of specific interest to many White Countians.

When interpreting the new laws, note that “HB” is an abbreviation for House Bill, and “SB” is an abbreviation for Senate Bill.

Codes – As enacted, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, requires electrical inspectors employed by a municipality, a county, or this state to be certified by the state fire marshal; establishes a recertification process for such electrical inspectors every three years; requires certain electrical inspectors under contract with the commissioner of commerce and insurance to be certified on and after Jan. 1, 2020. – Amends TCA Title 68. (HB295/SB1190)

This bill requires a municipal, county, or state-employed electrical inspector to be certified by the state fire marshal, beginning January 1, 2020. Municipal, county, or state electrical inspectors employed or under contract through a professional corporation as a commissioned deputy electrical inspector on January 1, 2020, will be deemed to have met the certification qualifications for three years from the date of certification. On the expiration date of the three-year period, each electrical inspector deemed to meet such qualifications must be recertified by the fire marshal. The state fire marshal will issue certification if the applicant:

(1) Files an application on a form developed by the state fire marshal;

(2) Pays a fee; and

(3) Provides a resolution by the governing body of the employing municipality or county, or a certification from the employing state agency, affirming that the applicant is performing the applicant’s duties satisfactorily.

This bill requires the state fire marshal to promulgate rules and regulations that require proof satisfactory to the marshal that the candidate understands all applicable electrical codes. The fire marshal must establish training courses for governmental employees with electrical responsibilities and may revoke the certification of any electrical inspector. Under this bill, an electrical inspector who knowingly fails to enforce state building regulations, and the intentional failure poses an immediate danger to the life, safety, or welfare of another, commits a Class B misdemeanor.

Present law requires the fire marshal to recognize and accept certification from the International Code Council (ICC) or the National Fire Protection Association as satisfying the standards and qualifications for certification of municipal, county and state employed plumbing and mechanical inspectors. This bill revises this provision to require the fire marshal to recognize and accept certification from a nationally or internationally recognized certifying organization to satisfy the standards and qualifications for certification of municipal, county, and state-employed plumbing, mechanical, and electrical inspectors.

Pensions and Retirement Benefits – As enacted, makes police officers and firefighters who are members of the state retirement system eligible for service retirement upon completion of 25 years of creditable service. – Amends TCA Title 8, Chapter 34; Title 8, Chapter 35; Title 8, Chapter 36 and Title 8, Chapter 37. (SB1237/HB623)

Under this bill, a police officer who is a member of TCRS, regardless of the police officer’s participation in the legacy pension plan, the hybrid plan, or any other alternative plan, will be eligible for early service retirement upon attainment of 25 years of creditable service. The retirement allowance will be computed as the actuarial equivalent of the benefit that would have been payable under a service retirement allowance.

This bill specifies that it: does not require a police officer to retire; only applies to police officers who retire on or after the effective date of this bill; and does not constitute a change in formula under the present law allowance provisions.

Under this bill, a political subdivision employing a police officer who voluntarily chooses to retire pursuant to this bill may require the police officer to pay any insurance coverage otherwise provided to members who are 100 percent vested in the service retirement benefit from the time the police officer voluntarily chooses to retire pursuant to this bill until the date that the police officer would have become 100 percent vested in the service retirement benefit pursuant to present law. A police officer who voluntarily chooses to retire pursuant to this bill will be entitled to any insurance coverage otherwise provided to members who are 100 percent vested in the member’s service retirement benefit pursuant to present law on the date that the police officer would have become 100 percent vested in the service retirement benefit pursuant to present law.

This bill will apply to a sheriff, sheriff’s deputy, or police officer employed by this state, a municipality, or political subdivision of this state whose primary responsibility is the prevention and detection of crime and apprehension of offenders.

ON MARCH 25, 2019, THE SENATE ADOPTED AMENDMENT #1 AND RESET SENATE BILL 1237, AS AMENDED.

AMENDMENT #1 makes this bill applicable to firefighters in addition to police officers.

ON MARCH 28, 2019, THE SENATE FURTHER CONSIDERED AND PASSED SENATE BILL 1237, AS AMENDED.

ON APRIL 22, 2019, THE HOUSE SUBSTITUTED SENATE BILL 1237 FOR HOUSE BILL 623, ADOPTED AMENDMENT #2, AND PASSED SENATE BILL 1237, AS AMENDED.

AMENDMENT #2 incorporates the changes made by Senate Amendment #1 and adds that the provisions of this bill concerning eligibility for insurance coverage do not apply to a municipality that is a member of the state retirement system and provides health insurance benefits.

Handgun Permits – As enacted, creates a concealed handgun carry permit, which allows a person to carry a concealed handgun; redesignates the existing handgun carry permit as an enhanced handgun carry permit. – Amends TCA Title 10; Title 33; Title 38 and Title 39. (HB1264/SB705) {Appendix “I”}

This bill renames the handgun carry permit that is available under present law as the “enhanced handgun carry permit” and creates a new “concealed handgun carry permit”. The significant differences between an enhanced handgun carry permit and a concealed handgun carry permit are as follows:

(1) An enhanced handgun carry permit does not specify the manner in which a handgun must be carried. A concealed handgun carry permit will only authorize the holder to carry in a concealed manner;

(2) An applicant for an enhanced handgun carry permit must submit fingerprints, which are used by the TBI and FBI for criminal history background checks. An applicant for a concealed handgun carry permit will only be required to undergo a name-based criminal history record check;

(3) An applicant for an enhanced handgun carry permit must present a photo identification. An applicant for a concealed handgun carry permit may present either a photo identification or other proof satisfactory to the department of safety showing the person’s identity and residency;

(4) An enhanced handgun carry permit must be issued on a wallet-sized laminated card and include, among other things, a color photograph of the permit holder. A concealed handgun carry permit may be issued as a letter to the applicant and may be issued without the applicant’s photograph;

(5) Subject to certain exceptions for persons who obtain firearm training through the military, a police academy, or armed guard instruction courses, an applicant for an enhanced handgun carry permit must submit proof of the successful completion of a department approved handgun safety course within one year of the date of application. Instead of completing a department approved handgun safety course, an applicant for a concealed handgun carry permit will be required to demonstrate competence with a handgun, which may be accomplished by various forms of experience, including, but not limited to, completion of a hunter safety course, completion of a firearm safety course using instructors certified by the NRA or department of safety, military service, prior issuance of a carry permit, law enforcement or security training, or any other firearm training that the department of safety deems adequate;

(6) The application fee for an enhanced handgun carry permit is $100. There will not be an application fee for a concealed handgun carry permit;

(7) An enhanced handgun carry permit is valid for eight years. A concealed handgun carry permit will be valid for five years;

(8) An enhanced handgun carry permit holder who is within or on a public park, natural area, historic park, nature trail, campground, forest, greenway, waterway, or other similar public place is generally exempt from the present law prohibition against carrying weapons on any property owned, operated, or while in use by any board of education, school, college or university board of trustees, regents or directors for the administration of any public or private educational institution. Such exemption will not apply to concealed handgun carry permit holders; and

(9) A local government may not prohibit an enhanced handgun carry permit holder from possessing a handgun on public property unless the local government provides a security system consisting of metal detectors and inspection by trained personnel for such property. A local government will not be required to provide metal detectors and security inspections in order to prohibit concealed handgun carry permit holders from possessing firearms on public property.

ON APRIL 30, 2019, THE HOUSE ADOPTED AMENDMENTS #2 AND #3 AND PASSED HOUSE BILL 1264, AS AMENDED.

AMENDMENT #2 revises various provision of this bill, as follows:

(1) Requires applicants for a concealed handgun permit to submit two sets of fingerprints, which will be sent to the TBI and the sheriff of the county in which the applicant resides. The sheriff will provide the department with any information regarding the truthfulness of the applicant’s answers to eligibility requirements, and the TBI will conduct searches and records checks as provided for in present law;

(2) Revises the training requirements for the concealed permit (discussed above in (5) of the bill summary) to remove the reference to the NRA and instead refer to training that is conducted by a firearms instructor who is certified by the state or an organization specializing in firearms training and safety; to require that the training must have been completed no more than one year prior to the application for the concealed permit; and to remove the provision whereby proof of demonstrated competence will not expire. This amendment also adds factors that the department will consider to determine that a firearms training or safety course class meets the requirements of this bill in regard to the concealed permit;

(3) Adds an concealed permit application fee of $65 (under this bill as introduced there was not fee for the permit);

(4) Requires that the concealed permit be a laminated card instead of a letter and specifies the information to be included on the card;

(5) Extends the provisions discussed above in (9) in the bill summary regarding regulation of permit holders by local governments to also apply to concealed carry permits;

(6) Extends from five years to eight years the period of time for which a concealed carry permit will be valid; and

(7) Changes this bill’s effective date from “upon becoming law” to “Jan. 1, 2020”.

AMENDMENT #3 adds the following provisions to this bill:

(1) A clarification that the permit holder must display the permit on demand of a law enforcement officer;

(2) Authorization for a state or local law enforcement officer, within the officer’s lawful jurisdiction and when the officer is acting in the lawful discharge of the officer’s official duties, to disarm a permit holder at any time when the officer reasonably believes it is necessary for the protection of the permit holder, officer, or another individual. The officer must return the handgun to the permit holder before discharging the permit holder from the scene when the officer has determined that the permit holder is not a threat to the officer, the permit holder, or another individual; provided, that the permit holder has not violated this section or committed any other violation that results in the arrest of the permit holder; and

(3) A requirement for an applicant to provide a signed printed copy of a form provided by the department stating that the applicant has read and understands the current state law on carrying handguns.

Firefighters – As enacted, creates a program managed by the commissioner of commerce and insurance to annually award grants to volunteer fire departments for the purchase of firefighting equipment or to meet local match requirements for federal grants for the purchase of firefighting equipment and training. – Amends TCA Title 68, Chapter 102. (HB518/SB1395)

This bill creates a program, known as the volunteer firefighter equipment and training grant program, to annually provide grants to select volunteer fire departments to be used for the purchase of firefighting equipment or to meet local match requirements of federal grants for the purchase of firefighting equipment and training. This bill states the legislative intent to fund the program by providing a sum-sufficient appropriation in each fiscal year’s annual appropriation bill.

This bill requires the commissioner of commerce and insurance to:

(1) Promulgate rules to establish guidelines for evaluating grant requests and determining which volunteer fire departments will receive grants, and to divide the state by county into east, middle, west, northeast, and southwest divisions;

(2) Decide which grants to award and disburse the grants to the selected volunteer fire departments. The total amount of grants awarded each year must be equally divided among the divisions created by rule; and

(3) Endeavor to expend all funds appropriated to the program each year. This bill specifies that any funds remaining will not revert to the general fund but remain available for expenditure in subsequent fiscal years.

For rulemaking purposes, this bill will take effect upon becoming a law. For all other purposes, this bill will take effect January 1, 2020.

ON MAY 1, 2019, THE SENATE SUBSTITUTED HOUSE BILL 518 FOR SENATE BILL 1395, ADOPTED AMENDMENT #1, AND PASSED HOUSE BILL 518, AS AMENDED.

AMENDMENT #1 requires that the grants authorized by this bill be divided equally among the state’s three grand divisions instead of requiring the commissioner of commerce and insurance to promulgate a rule dividing the state into four regions for purposes of equitably distributing the grants.

Other laws effective Jan. 1 include: