New program offered free to all YMCA members ages 55 and over

Kenneth Geer works out at the YMCA as part of a regular routine. Geer, who is a cancer survivor, enjoys the exercise as well as the friendships he has developed that provide new adventures for him and his wife. (Photo by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

Sparta-White County YMCA is starting off the New Year with new programs for their senior members.

Aging Strong is a new program that is being offered free to all YMCA members ages 55 and over.

“I’m really excited about the opportunities we will be offering our senior members through this program,” Roxanna Hitchcock, director of the new program, said. “Any membership we offer, whether it is a full membership or a class pass membership, include access to this program.”

The Aging Strong program includes a variety of fitness classes offered at 10 a.m., Monday-Friday, as well 11:15 a.m., on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, there will be leisure and social activities for senior members.

“Our goal is to help our senior members maintain and improve, not only their physical health, but also their mental and emotional well-being,” Hitchcock said about the goal of the Aging Strong program.

Activities and events will include going out to lunch, a “lunch and learn” series with guest speakers, trips to the movies, coffee socials, board games, a monthly Bingo game, art classes, day trips, hiking clubs, and more.

“We are also going to begin Pickleball soon,” Hitchcock said and explained that it is a game that combines the elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton. “It is a game that is gaining popularity, and we think our members will really enjoy it and it will give them another opportunity to stay active.”

Kyle Goff, director of the Sparta-White County YMCA, said his goal is to create a sense of community for the senior population, in White County.

“I hope that we can create a sense of belonging here,” he said. “For some of our seniors, this is their social life, and I love that we can provide that for them. Many of our members don’t have family near by. Some have retired and moved away from the homes and friends they developed over the past 40-plus years. We are here for them.”

Goff said many health insurances have programs in place to pay for gym memberships for their members.

“Silver and Fit is a program offered through BlueCross and BlueShield that pays for a senior member YMCA membership,” he said and explained this is simply among the benefits included with the insurance coverage. “Just like they cover your doctor visit or hospital stay, they cover your membership here at the YMCA.”

Goff said insurances such as Humana, AARP, and Signa, as well as others, have similar programs. In addition, Sparta-White County YMCA has its own program, Open Doors, that can provide scholarship assistance for memberships.

“If a senior is looking for a YMCA membership, all they need to do is come and talk with Roxanna or myself,” he said. “We can help with the online registration and insurance paperwork to get them set up so that they can take full advantage of their healthcare benefits and begin participating in the programs offered to help them stay active and healthy.”

For more information call the YMCA at (931) 836-3330.