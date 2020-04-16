New Tennessee unemployment claims filed week ending April 11
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 16, 2020 12:37 pm
Statewide Data
|Week Number
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
Regional Data
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|12,216
|Northwest Tennessee
|2,233
|Southwest Tennessee
|2,692
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|34,643
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|10,488
|Upper Cumberland
|4,052
|Southeast Tennessee
|10,442
|East Tennessee
|16,669
|Northeast Tennessee
|4,626
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|38
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|374
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|41
