New Tennessee unemployment claims filed week ending April 11

Posted By | April 16, 2020 12:37 pm

Statewide Data

Week Number Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed
10 March 14, 2020 2,702
11 March 21, 2020 39,096
12 March 28, 2020 94,492
13 April 4, 2020 116,141
14 April 11, 2020 74,772

 

Regional Data

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 12,216
Northwest Tennessee 2,233
Southwest Tennessee 2,692
Northern Middle Tennessee 34,643
Southern Middle Tennessee 10,488
Upper Cumberland 4,052
Southeast Tennessee 10,442
East Tennessee 16,669
Northeast Tennessee 4,626
West TN Mobile American Job Center 38
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 374
East TN Mobile America Job Center 41

