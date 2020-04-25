Sparta Live

New Tennessee unemployment claims filed week ending April 18

Posted By | April 25, 2020 8:43 am

Statewide Data

Week Number Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed
10 March 14, 2020 2,702
11 March 21, 2020 39,096
12 March 28, 2020 94,492
13 April 4, 2020 116,141
14 April 11, 2020 74,772
15 April 18, 2020 68,968

Regional Data

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 12,361
Northwest Tennessee 2,966
Southwest Tennessee 2,835
Northern Middle Tennessee 29,065
Southern Middle Tennessee 6,656
Upper Cumberland 3,397
Southeast Tennessee 10,188
East Tennessee 17,222
Northeast Tennessee 5,085
West TN Mobile American Job Center 33
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 416
East TN Mobile America Job Center 28

