No victory without bullets

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint church

There’s a story in the book of Acts that’s told in the 13th chapter about a few individuals that fasted and prayed. While they were worshipping the lord and fasting, God spoke to them. He focused in on two of the men, and, out of their fast, he called them to minister. Their names were Saul (also known as Paul) and Barnabas. Their assignment came after their time spent in prayer, in fasting, and in worship. They had been chosen and called out by God. Their lives would forever be changed. This was before Paul wrote a single epistle. It was before his missionary journeys. It was even before his shipwreck. He would need this Holy Spirit encounter because as soon as they were set forth by the church, they were attacked by the enemy.

I’ve said it before, the enemy is not threatened by barrenness or a lack of reproduction. He’s threatened by the gathering and the sending out of believers. The sending out is what causes reproduction. The gathering is where the preparation is made, and fasting happens before the sending. Paul and Barnabas no more than got started when they found themselves face to face with sorcery, demon possession, and false prophets. The logical choice would have been to turn and run, but the choice that was birthed in fasting days earlier said differently. Paul, instead, addresses the very thing that would scare most people away. He took authority over the demonic presence that was on the sorcerer and blinded him with a spoken word. Verse 8 tells us that he was trying to keep the governor from believing when Paul rendered him useless.

I’m sure Paul and Barnabas led others to the Lord, but the governor was the first one mentioned by name after they were sent out. Paul didn’t get that kind of authority from his education nor did he hear of it during his tent making days. Paul received the authority given by the Holy Spirit from the time he spent in fasting way before he ever met the governor or the sorcerer that tried to control him.

Moses fasted 40 days before God gave him the law on Mt. Sinai. Jesus fasted 40 days before he began a ministry that would reach the world, including you and me. Before the law, before the battle, before the oppression, the overcoming and the victory of our position is to fast and pray. Is it possible to win battles without prayer? Maybe, but why would you want to try? It would be like entering a war zone without bullets – it just wouldn’t make sense.

God has given us tools to achieve victory in all circumstances, we just need to use them, and fasting is one of those in the top drawer. Let’s continue fighting our battles from our knees, Align ourselves with the Holy Spirit through fasting and experience, a Paul-like victory.

Let’s talk more this Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., at Christpoint church, on the square in Sparta. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.