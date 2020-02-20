Noah O’Shields competing in state wresting championships
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 20, 2020 1:25 pm
Noah O’Shields, a senior at White County High School, will be competing in the state wrestling championships, Feb. 20-22, in Franklin. Since White County does not have a wrestling team, O’Shields and Jermiah Miller, a sophomore at WCHS, co-op with Warren County. This past weekend, O’Sheilds finished fourth in the 160-pound weight class regionals held at Oakland High School, which qualified him for the state championship tournament.
