Nominations open for 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards

Awards celebrate contributions to the state’s natural resources, from senators to volunteers

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has opened nominations for its 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

The Conservation Achievement Awards are the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards. Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close March 6.

Past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers from every corner of the state. The Awards bring together conservationists with varying interests, backgrounds and viewpoints.

“The differences among our winners over the last half-century shows that successful conservation depends on a diverse and collaborative effort,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation.

Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories–from Conservationist of the Year to Youth Conservationist–to continue this tradition that’s strengthened the conservation community and celebrated outstanding work.

Award winners will be celebrated at a luncheon in Nashville, on May 15.