Nora Elizabeth Stewart “Betty” Polston

Nora Elizabeth Stewart “Betty” Polston, 84, of Cookeville, passed away March 14, 2020, at Bethesda Health Care in Cookeville.

Mrs. Polston was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Montgomery, Virginia, to Percizal Roy Stewart and Gladey Elizabeth Harmon Stewart.

She was a former Kroger employee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Stanley Polston, who passed away Jan. 9, 2013.

Surviving family members include her cousin, Pam Janis and husband Tom, of Michigan; mother-in-law, Mattie Polston, of Cookeville; sister-in-law, Brenda Hall Ransom and husband Ron, of Cookeville; niece Kelly Hall; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

Funeral service was 2 p.m., March 15, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Kinnaird Cemetery. Doyle Crawford officiated.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.