Norma Jean Sapp Goff

Norma Jean Sapp Goff, 89, passed away May 9, 2020, at Northshore Heights Assisted Living, in Knoxville.

Mrs. Goff was born June 6, 1930, to Homer Floyd Sapp and Minnie Elizabeth Mitchell Sapp.

She was raised in White County. She graduated from White County High School and was employed at Sparta Shirt Factory.

On Nov. 11, 1950, Norma married Bobby Baker Goff and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1955. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She adored and cherished each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Norma utilized her creative and artistic skills to help others. She was an active member at Church Street United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and in designing and fashioning liturgical banners. Additionally, she was a faithful member of the United Methodist Women and decorated numerous events with floral arrangements. Norma was an excellent seamstress, quilter, and enjoyed crocheting. Other hobbies included gardening, canning, and staying active in garden clubs. She delighted in hosting friends and family gatherings. After raising her children, she decided to work in the China Department at Miller’s Department store and continued there for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Baker Goff; sisters, Helen Aneva Sapp, Betty Sapp Bohannon, Josephine Knapp; and two brothers, Casto Cummings and Floyd Mitchell Sapp.

Survivors include her daughter, Gwen Bridge; her son, Jeff Goff (Cathy); grandchildren Christopher and Thomas Bridge, Amanda Goff, Rebecca Hickey (Michael); four great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Demps, sister-in-law, Faye Sapp; and many nieces and nephews.

In consideration of the health and safety of friends and family, a private graveside service was conducted at Highland Cemetery, in Sparta, Tennessee. The Rev. Dr. Jan Buxton Wade officiated.

Memorial donations may be made to Church Street United Methodist for the Soup Kitchen or Beacon of Hope Ministry. Donations may be made online at https://www.churchstreetumc.org/or by mail to Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street Knoxville, TN 37902

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.