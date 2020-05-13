Norma Jean Sapp Goff

Norma Jean Sapp Goff, 89, a native of White County, passed away May 9, 2020, at Northshore Heights Assisted Living, in Knoxville.

Mrs. Goff was born June 6, 1930, to Homer Floyd and Minnie Elizabeth Mitchell Sapp.

In consideration of the health and safety of friends and family, a private graveside service will be at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Church Street United Methodist, in Knoxville, for the Soup Kitchen or Beacon of Hope Ministry. Donations may be made online at www.churchstreetumc.org/or by mail to Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street Knoxville, TN 37902

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.