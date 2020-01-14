North End breakfast
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 14, 2020 3:31 pm
North End Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-9 a.m., Feb. 8, 2020, at the fire hall. The meal will include country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuit, potatoes, grits, red eye gravy, sawmill gravy, chocolate gravy, and so much more. Come and have some great food and meet your neighbor. For deliveries: 761-3657.
