Now is not the time to play the blame game

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

You can’t turn on the TV, read a paper or magazine, or be online, without being inundated with news about COVID-19. Yes, there is a great deal of misinformation but also good and honest information about this worldwide pandemic. This virus doesn’t care about your politics or anyone else’s, and blaming any political party by saying this is all a hoax to mess with our upcoming elections and we shouldn’t be worried about it is, frankly, ridiculous.

When any government entity declares restrictions on the public, that should be a wake-up call to everyone that we are in a very serious situation, and we should heed the warnings. It is a time when we should be concerned about our fellow human beings and stop to think about how our personal behavior can have an effect on others. One thing we know for sure is we don’t know ALL the facts about COVID-19. We do know that it attacks the lungs, and it is more dangerous to older people, especially those with lower immune systems and any already compromised respiratory system. We have been told some people can be carriers of the virus without knowing they have it and can pass it on. We have also been warned it can take several days before symptoms become obvious. So being cautious by limiting our exposure to others and taking as many precautions as we can is obviously the smart thing to do.

Will it be inconvenient to great numbers of people? It certainly will. Will it change our normal routines? Without a doubt it will. Will it be financially difficult on the average American family? Absolutely, because we are the first people to feel the impact. Right now, governments on the state and federal level are trying to come up with a plan to ease the financial burden on workers who will feel the financial stress the most. Unfortunately, it will take time, and that is something most Americans will have difficulty with, especially when it comes to feeding their families. Some programs have been suggested to help ease the threat of losing one’s home because they can’t pay the mortgage or rent without a steady paycheck. That’s all well and good, but right now that is a program suggested through HUD. Private landlords may not be able to do that without assistance from some kind of government intervention, which will take money and time.

Sacrifices will have to be made by everyone, not just the average American. Americans have been told they should have a minimum of three months operational funds in their bank accounts in order to get through any kind of financial crisis. That may have been a valid suggestion, 40 or 50 years ago when most people were making a good wage and could save money, but wages and jobs today are certainly not what they used to be. The reality for most Americans is they are now living paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford a surprise $400 expense. We and our government must deal in the realities of today and how the majority of Americans are struggling to survive.

Downplaying a worldwide crisis does no one any good. Trying to blame one country or political party is absurd and a waste of time and resources. Now is the time for all of us to work together, including every legislator and political leader, and do what is best for the American people. It is not a time to be hoarding, greedy, or rude and insensitive toward others. Even if we don’t feel the direct impact of this pandemic personally, before this is all over, we will be affected by it, one way or another. If at anytime we feel our elected leaders are not working to help us, we must let them know what we need and want them to do for the greater good of all citizens.

We need to check on our family members, friends, and neighbors, even if it is just a phone call or text message. Most nursing homes and retirement communities, throughout the country, have instituted a quarantine at their facilities. This makes it difficult or close to impossible to keep an eye on elderly family members and friends, but, if nothing else, send them a card. Tell them you are thinking about them and you care about them. If you know of an elderly or disabled person who may not be able to get to a store, contact them to see if they need something the next time you are able to go out. Now is the time we need to take care of each other instead of only thinking about ourselves. Perhaps you can cook them a meal, if you’re healthy, and drop it off at their door.

Now, and in the foreseeable future, is not the time for us to be selfish with whatever resources we have. We can’t always depend on someone else to take the reins. We need to look out for our fellow human beings as we have been taught, no matter what your religious background may or may not be.

People are stressed and afraid of the unknown. Sadly, it appears that we are headed into ever-deepening uncharted waters. Try to be kind and understanding and remember we are in this situation together. We also must use our common sense and remind ourselves to take deep breaths and try to stay calm. Stress and worry can lower anyone’s immune system, but ignoring this crisis or getting angry and acting out against other people or an elected leader, at this particular time, will not help. Do what you can to push our legislators to do the right thing, but do it in a positive way that will be better for you and everyone else around you. Recommended social distancing, self-quarantining, and personal hygiene should not be considered unnecessary or unrealistic “suggestions.”