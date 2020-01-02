Oak Grove singing
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 2, 2020 12:45 pm
Oak Grove Church of Christ will have a singing at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. Church service is 10-11 a.m., with a soup and chili lunch to follow just prior to the singing. For more information call (931) 607-4712.
