Observing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

(April 16, 2020) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board (TECB) are celebrating the second full week of April (April 12-18) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

“The devastating tornadoes that struck the Nashville area in March followed by the health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tornado that struck the Chattanooga area this week shine a light on the critical importance that emergency communicators play during a crisis,” said TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “While the work of these men and women occurs behind the scenes, I have seen firsthand that their jobs are crucial in helping save lives during emergency situations and every single day. I commend these ‘invisible heroes’ for their dedication and bravery.”

The TECB, which is a division of TDCI, plays a crucial role in emergency communications by assisting emergency communications districts in the areas of management, operations, and accountability. The TECB operates on local, state and federal levels to facilitate the technical, financial and operational advancement of Tennessee’s 9-1-1 systems. Currently, the TECB is modernizing Tennessee’s 9-1-1 infrastructure in order to provide more efficient emergency communications services to Tennessee citizens.

“Our Board recognizes the high-quality communications services provided by police and fire dispatchers, 9-1-1 operators, and emergency medical technicians to helping save lives in Tennessee. This week, we honor and commend Tennessee’s public safety telecommunicators for their professionalism, commitment and steadfast commitment to protecting lives and property of Tennesseans,” said TECB Executive Director Curtis Sutton.