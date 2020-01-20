Officer one of first black students to integrate schools in White County

Last Updated: January 20, 2020 at 1:41 pm

By Rachel Auberger

It was summer of 1964, a year before White County Schools would become officially integrated. Funds had been cut for the Wallace-Smith School for African-Americans, and, as a result, there would only be two teachers to cover all eight grades.

Leona Lusk Officer, one of those two teachers, was not happy with the thought that the county wasn’t making the education of her students a priority. While she couldn’t do anything about that, she could – and she did – do something about the education her son was going to get.

“My mother told them, ‘Either you send more teachers, or these kids will be at your schools when the new year starts,’” Steve Officer said, as he remembers his mother deciding that he and two of his cousins were going to get the education she felt they deserved.

According to history, the U.S. Supreme Court had issued its ruling that segregated schools were unconstitutional on the Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, but Tennessee didn’t begin integration until 1957, and then it was with a stair-step plan to gradually integrate different counties and different grade levels in what they thought would be a way to ease the transition for segregation. But Leona Lusk Officer wasn’t waiting. Her son was going to receive the best education she could get him, and that was not going to happen in a school that only had two teachers for over 75 students.

“I remember my mother drove us to school that day – she and her cousin,” Steve Officer said, recalling his first day at East Sparta Elementary. “They put us out of the car and told us to go on to class, and then they left.”

Steve Officer said he was in awe and overwhelmed when he walked into the auditorium of his new, much larger school.

“It seemed humongous compared to Wallace-Smith,” he laughed.

Steve Officer, who was in sixth grade, and his younger cousin, a fourth grader, didn’t have any problems fitting in with their new classmates. An older cousin attended seventh grade at White County Junior High the same year.

“Everything went pretty smooth,” he said, and then laughed. “We didn’t need a police escort or anything like that – just the two of us walking in as our moms drove away.”

Steve Officer said that while the school was much larger than he was accustomed, the children were the same ones he played baseball with regularly, so there wasn’t a need for animosity or hatred. They were already friends.

“Some of my best friends were white,” Officer said about his school days, not just that first year but throughout high school as well. “I really enjoyed agriculture, and I participated in a lot of ag activities and went on trips. I even went to Washington D.C. We were all just classmates – no one was concerned with skin color.”

It was a year after Leona Lusk Officer dropped off her son and his cousins at “non-black” schools that White County schools became fully integrated. Older African-American students who had been attending Darwin High School, in Cookeville, were now able to attend school in their own town.

Steve Officer, whose mother became the first African-American to graduate from Tennessee Tech and whose sister became a teacher, was at the forefront of history because of his mother’s insistence that education was important.

“I don’t think there was a lot of racist hatred in White County,” Steve Officer said. “I don’t think it was really a problem. It’s just how it had always been, but now it was time to do things differently.”