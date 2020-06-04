Old Philadelphia decoration
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 4, 2020 9:30 am
There will be a decoration at Old Philadelphia Cemetery, on Three Island Road, in Walling. Business meeting at 11:45 am. Donations can be mailed to: Treasurer- Denise Creason, 14133 Old Kentucky Rd., Walling, Tennessee 38587
