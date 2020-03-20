Oliver James “Judge” Hill

The Honorable Oliver James Hill, 87, of Sparta, passed away March 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Judge Hill, affectionately known as “Judge” or “Pal,” was the General Sessions Judge, in Sparta, for 25 years.

He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Sparta, to Malcolm Carnes Hill Sr. and Rebecca Lacy Hill.

As an avid golfer and tennis player, Judge was a founding member of Sparta Country Club. He was also an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hiking in Scott’s Gulf or walking around his neighborhood on Story Mountain. If he was not in the woods, he was making things out of wood in his workshop at his home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lauretta Rich Hill, on Dec. 15, 1995, and his brother Malcolm Carnes Hill Jr.

Surviving family members include his son, Justin Hill and wife Tatum, of Cookeville; grandson, Oliver Grey Hill; granddaughter, Lennon Elizabeth Hill; sisters, Carmine Smith, of California, Sarah “Sado” Pfeiffer, of North Carolina; longtime companion, Judy McDonald and her family Steve, Kim, Elin, Layne, Makayla, Robert, Sherry, Shayna, Rett, Lyla, Gage, Seth, Kendra, Brody; and several nieces and nephews.

In honor of Judge’s wishes, a visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., April 10, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, following a private service at Sparta City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.