Oma Lee Hillis

Oma Lee Hillis, 87, of McMinnville, formerly of Sparta, passed away March 14, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Hillis was born July 4, 1932, in Palmer, was a member of Oakland Church of Christ, and was the owner of Outpost Outdoor.

She was known for her cooking. Family gatherings and church meals were treated with her noteworthy chicken and dumplings and banana pudding. Her kitchen and back porch were considered the “gathering place,” and she considered it a joy to entertain family and friends. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She spent her years of marriage lovingly caring for the husband whom she adored and was the matriarch of five children and a family totaling over 70. Her family fondly remembers the happiness and fulfillment that singing and music brought to her life.

Mrs. Hillis was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Francis Fults and Ola Meeks Fults, and brothers Mitchell Meeks, Vance Meeks, and Earl Fults.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, I.V. Hillis Jr.; children Don (Gail) Hillis, Hugh (Denise) Hillis, Mickey Hillis (John) Eldridge, Chip (Linda) Hillis, Randy (Desiree) Hillis; brother Philip Fults; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and three on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Funeral service will be noon, on March 16, 2020, at McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Bob Deason and Philip Fults will officiate. Interment will follow at Crain Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-noon, March 16, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crain Hill Cemetery Fund.

McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.