By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

I once read from a very popular author by the name of Max Lucado. He was playing golf with friends, and, after teeing off, he realized that everyone else was out of bounds. Hitting his second shot all alone, he placed his ball straight down the fairway, even distancing himself further from the rest. Finally he made his best shot of the day. The green was hidden above the hill, and he was certain he had placed the ball perfectly for a simple tap in easy putt. But, as he topped the hill, he noticed two things: his teammates were farther away than ever and that someone else was on the green already putting. Yes, his best game had been played in the wrong direction. His friends laughed as he explained and apologized to the strangers why had had disrupted their game. He noted that life is like a game of golf; it’s hard enough to play the right way not to mention trying to do it in the wrong direction.

I think for many of us, today, we’re trying to live life in the wrong direction. And we’re making it harder by serving the wrong kingdom. There are two kingdoms that we can serve, and those are God’s kingdom he speaks of in the Bible, and the other is our own or mankind. If you’re trying to decide which is a nice fit for you, then here’s a hint: there’s only one going in the right direction. The kingdom of God is described as the realm where God reigns supreme, and Jesus Christ is King. In this kingdom, God’s authority is recognized, and his will is obeyed. The concept of a Kingdom of God is not primarily one of space, territory, or politics, as in a national kingdom, but rather one of kingly rule, reign, and sovereign control.

Last week we spent time with David shortly after becoming king over all of Israel. His first order of business was to establish his capital city. The Jebusites occupied the city of Jerusalem at the time, and David had to crawl through the sewer in order to take the city. Now, to continue that story, the Jebusites had named the city Jebus. David conquered it and renamed it “the city of David.” The meaning of the word Jebus is to be trodden hard, or fastness, or “the waterless hill.”

Waterless is translated as being without life, dry, or barren. Water is representative of the Holy Spirit. So a waterless kingdom would be a dwelling without the Holy Spirit. I guess you could call it “the wrong kingdom.”

The book of Proverbs chapter 29 tells us that without vision the people perish. During times of famine, vision is obscured and bleak. Vision is minimal or limited. The Holy Spirit is our source of water and the giver of the vision. A life without water would equal a lack of vision and a fear for the future.

Now, on the other hand, the meaning of the word Jerusalem is “vision of peace.” David called the city by many names, but the word Jerusalem represents vision and peace. Vision represents life, brings victory, overcomes failures, promotes independence, and sustains growth.

Peace is the opposite of dry and barren. It is the opposite of lifeless. In the book of John 14:27, Jesus says, “My peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you.” Jesus also tells us that he is the vision maker when he says, “I am the light of the world.” Simply put, there can be no vision without light. Light is the essential element for giving and sustaining vision.

So, yes, we are living in an uncertain season. Our economy has had its bell rung by an invisible enemy known as a virus. Our lives have been disrupted by something we can’t see. Our jobs have been temporarily halted by a waterless infection. But, during this brief season, let’s not confuse which kingdom we serve. Are we going to serve our own kingdom? You know, the wrong kingdom? The one that lacks vision and hungers for peace or are we going to make our dwelling inside the walls of Jerusalem? The place where the very name means to cast our eyes upon the spirit of peace.

So what is your greatest need, desire, and want? Jesus talked about you in Matthew chapter 6 in his Sermon on the Mount when he said, it’s OK to have these desires and feelings, but just make sure not to choose the wrong kingdom. He says in verse 31 that we should not be anxious about what we will eat or drink or even what we will wear. He then gives us an open door to step into the right kingdom when he says in verse 33 to “seek first the kingdom of God and all his righteousness and all these things will be added to you.” Notice that he never said we shouldn’t focus on our own lives or feel guilty for having a want or become nervous over our lack of income. It’s even OK to see our lives as minor kingdoms that we build. He only said not to put them before serving and trusting him. As a matter of fact, he simply said to inventory your needs, your fears, and your life. And, in order to be at peace in that minor kingdom, we would have to place his kingdom first.

So seek first a kingdom where God is sovereign in our lives, first in our hearts, and square in our sights. It’s the city of vision and the dwelling place of peace. It’s the right kingdom!

We're real people living real lives serving a real God. We are Christpoint Church. During this season, we're currently social distancing, but you can view our teachings, sermons, and services on our website at www.christpoint.church; our app: Christpoint church of Tn; our Facebook page; or you can join us and remain safe and socially distant in the safety of your vehicle at the Sparta Drive-In for our weekly services, at 7 p.m., on Sundays, while this virus lasts.