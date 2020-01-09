Only one New Year resolution

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

“Where y’all from?”

Sammie and I were headed for Williamsburg for a post-Christmas / pre-New Year getaway with our stinking cute granddaughters, Annabelle and Katie Grace. Having made a rest stop at the holiday-crowded convenience store, at the Natural Bridge, exit on I-81, I was waiting at the door for Annabelle to catch up. “Mom,” in one of the many families crowding into the store, noting my orange shirt and “Power T,” tapped her young daughter and said, “Say, ‘Go Vols.’”

As the daughter ducked her head, shyly, I turned back to the adults and noticed that “Dad’s” cap sported a similar letter…so I said, “Go Big Orange!” and then “Where y’all from?”

Striking up a conversation, I learned that they live in Suffolk, but he had been raised in Elizabethton and was headed there to visit family. I know where that is, and he, obviously, is very familiar with Bristol. After a short conversation about Tri-Cities and the Gator Bowl, we parted company.

“Where y’all from?”

We had just attended church. During the reading of scripture about the Magi visiting the Christ child, an infant in the sanctuary had begun crying- not an interruption at all – but an appropriate addition to the inspirational mood. After the benediction, I turned to the couple behind us and asked the familiar question, then I uttered the same phrase to the gentleman seated beside me, changing “y’all” to the singular “you.”

On New Year’s Eve, the sixth day of Christmas, we were back at Bruton Parish Church attending an organ concert. The couple seated next to us was from Maryland. A couple behind us was from Spartanburg, South Carolina. As we chatted with the Carolinians following the service, we met a couple from Greenville, South Carolina.

Yes, I had asked all three couples, “Where y’all from?”

Over the past few days, while eating at The Old Chickahominy House, our favorite place in Williamsburg, I have asked several families, “Where y’all from?”

Yes, that question is one that I ask very often.

My high school graduating class voted me “Most Friendly.” Sammie sometimes accuses me of trying to live up to my reputation for friendly…after all these years.

Okay, I confess. I love people, and I love social interaction with – almost all – people. Although I do not care for social media that much, I truly enjoy face-to -ace discussion – most of the time. Also, I have learned that a great way to engage folks in conversation is by asking a simple question, like, “Where y’all from?” or “How ya’ doin?” and then actively listening to their answers.

The Bible says that to have friends we must be friendly. (See Proverbs 18:24, KJV)

Let’s again consider, briefly, the question, “Where are you from?”

It’s a good conversation starter, but the answer is not nearly so important as the answer to the question, “Where are you going?”

Whether that question refers to direction in your present life or destination for eternity, it is more important than, “Where y’all from?”

…so, I’ve decided that my one – or at least my most important – resolution should be to become more interested in where folks are headed, than where they’ve been. That includes myself and those I love. Direction and destination – make those two things priority.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com