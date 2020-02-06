Opal Imogene Baksa

Opal Imogene Baksa passed from this life, on Feb. 4, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Opal was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Walling, to J.D. and Opal Pollard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Opal; spouses, Andy Baksa, James Jackson; grandson, Zechriah Behoford Lee King; and niece, Lori Ann Kibby.

Opal always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her brother, John Dexter Pollard and wife Geraldine, of Sparta; children, Theresa Danielle Freeman, of Sparta, James Lee Jackson, of Rock Island, Delena Ruth Nash and husband James, of Sparta; stepchildren, Nancy Najmulski, of Athens, West Virginia, Tim Baksa ,of Knoxville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 7, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 4-8 p.m., Feb. 6, at the funeral home.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.