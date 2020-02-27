Opioid addiction epidemic topic of Town Hall meeting March 12

By Rachel Auberger

A Town Hall Meeting in which attendees will learn about ways the community is addressing the epidemic of drug addiction is being planned for next month.

“Learning the lingo used today to talk about drug use, learning what signs to look for, as well as learning how to use Narcan can and will save a life,” Marcie Kinnard, coordinated school health coordinator for White County schools said. “With the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our country, state, and county, it is of the utmost importance that parents be aware of the ways that teenagers are being able to hide their drug use in plain sight.”

According to Kinnard, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee reported that in 2019 Tennessee ranked third in the nation for opioid prescribing and fourth the nation for overdose deaths. Kinnaird said that the latest data showed 115.5 prescriptions of opioids per 100 people in White County, ranking the county 39th out of the state’s 95 counties.

The Town Hall Meeting, which will be March 12, at White County Middle School, will include presentations about Project Lifeline and the Tennessee Faith Based Initiatives, information from local treatment resources, and discussions about how the community can be mobilized to address the epidemic. A significant element of the meeting will be a panel discussion with community members.

“We strive to educate parents and their children on the dangers of drug abuse as well as how to get help to fight addiction,” Kinnaird explained as she talked about the White County Anti-Drug Coalition, which is hosting sponsoring the Town Hall meeting.

Kinnaird said she would encourage all members of the community to not just attend the meeting but to also take an active role in fighting the stigma surrounding this epidemic.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., on March 12, and the meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.