OVC suspends athletic activities until further notice
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 14, 2020 6:59 am
(March 12, 2020) – The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced that effective immediately OVC member institutions will suspend athletic-related activities including all competition, and formal practices until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
All recruiting-related travel is also suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of that ban will be evaluated.
The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.
