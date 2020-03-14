OVC suspends athletic activities until further notice

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

(March 12, 2020) – The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced that effective immediately OVC member institutions will suspend athletic-related activities including all competition, and formal practices until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

All recruiting-related travel is also suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of that ban will be evaluated.